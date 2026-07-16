DC New Release Date: With Jana Nayagan hitting big screens, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film postpones to August 7

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj in the lead role, was initially slated to release in theaters on July 31, 2026. However, following the announcement of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan releasing on July 23, the romantic action film has now been postponed to August 7.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC postpones release to August 7, 2026

In a new update shared on social media, the makers announced that DC has been certified 'A' by CBFC. With the certification process now complete, the film is officially scheduled to release in theaters on August 7, 2026.

Here’s the post

The makers had earlier unveiled the trailer, which opens in Arun Matheswaran's signature style, featuring black-and-white visuals and intense action. Much like his previous films, the director appears to have crafted action-heavy sequences, promising a high-octane cinematic experience.

From the trailer, the story appears to revolve around Devadas and Chandra, lending meaning to the film's title, DC. Devadas is introduced as a gangster on the run following an incident from his past, while Chandra also finds herself fleeing after becoming caught up in a similar situation.

With nowhere else to turn, Devadas reluctantly decides to protect Chandra, and the two gradually develop a romantic bond.

Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devadas, while Wamiqa Gabbi stars as Chandra. The film is presented as a modern-day reimagining of the classic novel Devadas, set against a gritty action backdrop. Apart from the lead pair, Sanjana AK portrays the character of Parvathi.

Written and directed by Captain Miller filmmaker Arun Matheswaran, DC is produced by Sun Pictures. Arun Ranjan has contributed to the additional screenplay, while the dialogues have been penned by Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score, Mukesh G has handled the cinematography, and GK Prasanna serves as the editor.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj is next set to direct the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07), starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The upcoming film is expected to be a stylish action entertainer.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, the film will feature Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, marking his first collaboration with Allu Arjun.

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