DC: Not Lokesh Kanagaraj, director initially wanted to cast Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s what we know

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, was released in theatres recently. As the film creates a buzz online, it seems that Vijay Deverakonda was once approached to play the lead role instead of the Vikram helmer.

Was Vijay Deverakonda initially approached for DC?

In an old interview with Cinema Vikatan, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he was once approached by director Arun Matheswaran for a film. Even though the actor liked the story, it was similar to another movie he was working on at that moment, which led him to pass on the project.

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While fans believe the film was supposedly DC , neither Vijay nor director Arun Matheswaran has confirmed the same.

DC follows Devadas, a rebel who challenges systemic hardships while surviving alongside his outlaw crew. When a confrontation with the authorities sets off a relentless pursuit, his life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Chandra, a woman seeking an escape from her troubled past. Their journey unfolds against a backdrop of intense action and high-stakes survival.

As the movie marks director Lokesh Kanagaraj ’s debut as a lead actor, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy appear as co-leads. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander has composed the musical tracks and background score.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda is next set to appear in the period action drama Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features Vijay as a fierce freedom fighter, with his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, playing the co-lead, marking their first collaboration following their marriage.

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Initially slated to release on September 11, 2026, the movie is reportedly being pushed ahead. Moreover, The Mummy actor Arnold Vosloo is also confirmed to be playing the antagonist in the film.

Looking ahead, the Arjun Reddy actor also has Rowdy Janardhana in his lineup, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh, which is slated to release in theatres in December 2026.

Moreover, Vijay has also announced his project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner, with Hesham Abdul Wahab handling the musical compositions.

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