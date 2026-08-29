DC OTT Release: When and where to watch Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer online

Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer DC is moving from the big screen to OTT, with the film’s digital release date now reportedly confirmed. The intense action drama has been one of the filmmaker’s most talked-about projects, particularly because it saw him step away from his familiar role behind the camera and take on a full-fledged acting part. Following its theatrical outing, the film is now preparing for its streaming debut.

DC OTT Release: When will Lokesh Kanagaraj's film stream?

According to official confirmation, DC will premiere digitally on September 4. The film will be available to stream on Sun NXT, giving audiences two platforms to catch the action drama from the comfort of their homes.

The OTT release is reportedly set to include the Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie. This will allow viewers who could not catch DC in theatres to explore its gritty take on a familiar literary tale.

Where to watch DC online?

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC draws inspiration from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel Devdas, but presents the story through a much darker and more violent lens. Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Das, an outcast whose life takes a tragic turn after the woman he loves, Parvathy passes away.

Wamiqa Gabbi stars as Chandra, a woman attempting to escape a life of exploitation. As Das and Chandra’s lives become intertwined, the narrative unfolds through revenge, romance, betrayal, and brutal action. The film’s intense atmosphere accompanies music and background score by Anirudh Ravichander.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's work front

Lokesh’s decision to headline DC became a major talking point, as he's one of Tamil cinema’s leading filmmakers. Meanwhile, Lokesh is expected to return to the director’s chair for his next collaboration with Allu Arjun. Tentatively titled AA23, the project is anticipated to be a major pan-Indian action entertainer. He is also set to continue expanding the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

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