DC Plot: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut with Wamiqa Gabbi to be rebellious tale where passion, peril collide; Report

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, is slated for release on August 7, 2026. Ahead of the film’s arrival in theaters, its plot appears to have surfaced online.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC Plot Revealed?

According to Movies Singapore, DC follows the journey of a rebel navigating a violent world. The synopsis reads, “Rebel Devadas joins forces with Chandra in a dangerous world where passion and peril collide. Their turbulent alliance demands bloodshed, tests loyalties, and turns survival into the ultimate stake in their fight.”

From the outset, the story primarily revolves around Devadas and Chandra, which explains the film’s title, DC. Devadas is introduced as a gangster on the run following an incident from his past, while Chandra is also forced to flee after becoming entangled in a similar situation.

With nowhere else to turn, Das reluctantly takes it upon himself to protect Chandra, and the two eventually fall in love.

With Lokesh portraying Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi playing Chandra, the film is described as a modern-day retelling of the classic novel Devadas, set against a gritty action backdrop. Apart from the lead pair, actress Sanjana AK plays the role of Parvathi.

Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is backed by Sun Pictures. Arun Ranjan has handled the additional screenplay, while the dialogues have been written by Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed both the songs and the background score, with the album featuring 15 tracks. Mukesh G serves as the cinematographer, while GK Prasanna handles the editing. Ahead of the film’s August release, the makers are set to unveil the release trailer on July 30, 2026.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Following Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to helm the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07). The upcoming film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and is expected to be a stylish action entertainer.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, marking his first collaboration with Allu Arjun. Additionally, reports suggest that Pooja Hegde is likely to play the female lead. Although unconfirmed, rumors indicate that the film may follow the style of Kaithi and Vikram, making a romance-driven storyline less likely.

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