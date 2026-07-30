DC Trailer Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi unleash their inner ‘madness’ as they seek revenge

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, is slated to release in the theatres on August 7, 2026. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the makers have unveiled the film's trailer.

DC Release Trailer Review

Running for 2 minutes and 32 seconds, the DC release trailer plunges viewers into a gritty and violent world, centring on a clash between the law and extremist forces. As personal vendettas come into play, Deva and Chandra find themselves bound by a shared sense of madness, each seeking retribution for the lives they once had.

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Staying true to Arun Matheswaran's signature filmmaking style, the trailer is packed with intense action sequences, giving a glimpse of a chaotic and high-stakes narrative.

Watch it here:

The action sequences venture into graphic territory, with the characters' emotional journeys emerging as one of the trailer's biggest highlights. Holding the visuals together is Anirudh Ravichander's background score, which blends classical and rock elements to elevate the film's intense action and dramatic moments.

Marking Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut as a lead actor, the film stars Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead. It follows Devadas, a rebel who joins forces with Chandra in a dangerous world where passion and peril collide. Their turbulent alliance demands bloodshed, tests loyalties, and turns survival into the ultimate stake in their fight.

Written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is backed by Sun Pictures and will be distributed across the Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) in North India by Dharma Productions. Arun Ranjan has penned the additional screenplay, while the dialogues are written by Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob. Mukesh G serves as the cinematographer, while GK Prasanna handles the editing.

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Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Following Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to helm the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07), starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The upcoming project is expected to be a stylish action entertainer.

While further details about the film remain under wraps, Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed as the music composer, marking his first collaboration with Allu Arjun. Additionally, reports suggest that Pooja Hegde is likely to play the female lead. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, speculation indicates that the film could follow the action-driven style of Kaithi and Vikram, making a romance-focused narrative less likely.

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