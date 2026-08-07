DC Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi’s action thriller

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, was released in theaters on August 7, 2026. If you're planning to watch the film this week, here's what netizens have to say about it.

DC Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user described DC as a gripping action drama with intense and natural storytelling. The user added that they had not expected this kind of film from Arun Matheswaran and praised Wamiqa Gabbi for delivering an outstanding performance. They also called Anirudh Ravichander the "Man of the Match," appreciated the raw performances from the lead pair, and commended Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut.

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Another netizen felt that DC was a well-balanced entertainer. According to the user, Anirudh's soundtrack, along with the performances of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the second half, stood out, while the film's raw treatment worked in its favor. The user noted that although the first half felt slightly clumsy, it picked up momentum later. They also mentioned that the sound mixing could have been better, rated the film 3.5 out of 5, and recommended it as a worthwhile one-time theatrical watch.

Meanwhile, another viewer described DC as a raw and relentlessly engaging action entertainer. The user said they enjoyed every minute of the film and especially praised Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander, calling the background score exceptional. They further remarked that it was one of Anirudh's finest albums and appreciated the chemistry between the lead pair.

A fourth user shared several reasons to watch DC, praising Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's performances, the impactful pre-interval and interval sequences, the emotionally powerful climax, Anirudh Ravichander's electrifying background score, Arun Matheswaran's stylish direction, and the film's stunning cinematography.

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Here are the reactions:

DC follows Devadas, a rebel who challenges systemic hardships while surviving alongside his outlaw crew. When a confrontation with the authorities sets off a relentless pursuit, his life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Chandra, a woman seeking an escape from her troubled past. Their journey unfolds against a backdrop of intense action and high-stakes survival.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC marks filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj 's debut as a lead actor.

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ALSO READ: DC Movie Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film is a rollercoaster of action and raw mayhem with Wamiqa Gabbi charming as ever