Dead End Job OTT Release: When and where to watch Lee Jae Wook’s supernatural horror series

Dead-End Job, starring Lee Jae Wook , is all set to begin streaming online. If you are planning to watch the supernatural horror series on OTT this week, here are all the details.

When and where to watch Dead-End Job

Dead-End Job is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2026. The makers announced the official release date alongside the series' trailer.

Official trailer and plot of Dead-End Job

Dead-End Job follows Byeon Hyeok Jun, a man in his thirties who is struggling under a mountain of debt. Desperate to improve his financial situation, he discovers a mysterious recruitment agency called Spider Staffing Agency, headed by the enigmatic Mr. S. The agency offers part-time jobs that pay 50 times the standard minimum wage, but applicants must follow one strict condition: they must never reveal or discuss what happens during their shifts.

Drawn by the extraordinary pay, Hyeok Jun accepts an assignment at what appears to be an ordinary convenience store. However, the seemingly routine job soon turns into a terrifying supernatural experience. As he takes on more assignments, each workplace presents increasingly dangerous challenges, forcing him to fight for survival while keeping the agency's secrets.

Meanwhile, Yeon Ju, an officer at the Institute of Industrial Accident Prevention and Protection, begins searching a series of strange incidents connected to the Spider Staffing Agency. Her search for answers gradually exposes disturbing patterns surrounding the agency's unusually lucrative employment contracts.

At home, Hyeok Jun's younger sister, Ji Yoon, remains focused on their financial struggles and paying the bills. However, she becomes increasingly worried as her brother's behavior changes and his unexplained absences become more frequent. Despite her concerns, Hyeok Jun finds himself drawn deeper into the agency's dangerous world.

As Yeon Ju continues her search and Ji Yoon tries to understand what is happening to her brother, their paths converge with Hyeok Jun's increasingly perilous experiences. Together, the unfolding events lead them towards Mr. S and the dark supernatural forces operating behind the agency's high-paying jobs, revealing the terrifying price of the opportunities it offers.

Cast and crew of Dead-End Job

Dead End Job stars Lee Jae Wook, Go Min Si , Kim Min Ha, Lee Hee Joon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Choi Hyun Wook, and Ko Chang Seok.

The series is created by Han Jun Hee and directed by Kim Da Min. The screenplay is written by Kyeong Min Sun and Lee Shin Ji.

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