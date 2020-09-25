Dean Jones demise: Priyamani, Sriya Reddy & others offer condolences to family of former Australian cricketer

As soon as the news of the former Australian cricketer's death came to light, many actors and celebrities shared condolences on their respective social media accounts. Priyamani, RJ Balaji, Sriya Reddy among others took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to Jones' family.

The former Australian cricketer, Dean Jones passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The death of the former Australian cricketer has sent shock waves among the cricketing fraternity and the fans of the ex-cricketer. The news reports on Dean Jones state that the former Australian cricket legend was in Mumbai to fulfill his commitments for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The news reports state that Dean Jones was supposed to be a part of the IPL commentary panel.

Furthermore, the news reports add that Dean Jones suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 12 PM on Thursday in Mumbai. As soon as the news of the former Australian cricketer's death came to light, many actors and celebrities shared the condolences on their respective social media accounts. Celebrities like Priyamani, RJ Balaji, Sriya Reddy among others took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to the family of the cricketing legend.

Shocked to hear that #DeanJones passed away! May his soul RIP — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) September 24, 2020

Shocked and devastated to know that Dean Jones is no more. We were traveling in the same car last night. Still couldn’t believe it is true. Life is so fragile. You’ll be missed Deano. — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) September 24, 2020

What the hell! #DeanJones (59) a cheerful & enthusiastic commentator is no more. Died of massive cardiac attack. Life is so uncertain & unpredictable. RIP pic.twitter.com/wJggpj0jSL — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) September 24, 2020

Had an opportunity to interact with him during the TNPL. He was a man full of great insights. He and his his red book.

Still can’t believe he is no more.

RIP Dean Jones! pic.twitter.com/0lTu7BnSFf — Dhaya Alagiri (@dhayaalagiri) September 24, 2020

#DeanJones #rip legend truly a sad day for cricket lovers and for the cricket fraternity! pic.twitter.com/euVWWfVseY — Sriya Reddy (@sriyareddy) September 24, 2020

Just had a lengthy chat with him day before!! :( can’t believe he’s gone! 2020 is just the worst year. #RIPDeano — Bhavna Balakrishnan (@Bhavna__B) September 24, 2020

The news of the passing of Dean Jones left his fans and followers in utter disbelief. As per news reports he was among the most loved cricketing legends from across the globe. The news of Dean Jones' death has left everyone in shock and in disbelief. The fans and followers of former Australian cricketer, Dean Jones shared their grief on social media by sharing emotional posts for him. The late Australian cricketer was known to be a champion commentator and how he was always full of energy and enthusiasm.

