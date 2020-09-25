  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dean Jones demise: Priyamani, Sriya Reddy & others offer condolences to family of former Australian cricketer

As soon as the news of the former Australian cricketer's death came to light, many actors and celebrities shared condolences on their respective social media accounts. Priyamani, RJ Balaji, Sriya Reddy among others took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to Jones' family.
10340 reads Mumbai
Dean Jones demise: Priyamani, Sriya Reddy & others offer condolences to familyDean Jones demise: Priyamani, Sriya Reddy & others offer condolences to family of former Australian cricketer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The former Australian cricketer, Dean Jones passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The death of the former Australian cricketer has sent shock waves among the cricketing fraternity and the fans of the ex-cricketer. The news reports on Dean Jones state that the former Australian cricket legend was in Mumbai to fulfill his commitments for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The news reports state that Dean Jones was supposed to be a part of the IPL commentary panel.

Furthermore, the news reports add that Dean Jones suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 12 PM on Thursday in Mumbai. As soon as the news of the former Australian cricketer's death came to light, many actors and celebrities shared the condolences on their respective social media accounts. Celebrities like Priyamani, RJ Balaji, Sriya Reddy among others took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to the family of the cricketing legend.

Check out the posts

The news of the passing of Dean Jones left his fans and followers in utter disbelief. As per news reports he was among the most loved cricketing legends from across the globe. The news of Dean Jones' death has left everyone in shock and in disbelief. The fans and followers of former Australian cricketer, Dean Jones shared their grief on social media by sharing emotional posts for him. The late Australian cricketer was known to be a champion commentator and how he was always full of energy and enthusiasm. 

(ALSO READ: Kannada comedian Rockline Sudhakar passes away while filming in Bengaluru after suffering cardiac arrest)

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement