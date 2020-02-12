As Dear Comrade tanked at BO, will Vijay Deverakonda be able to bounce back with World Famous Lover?

Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover will release this Friday, on Valentine's Day. The dashing star will be once again seen in lover boy image in his 'last love story' film. All eyes are on him if he will be able to bounce back with World Famous Lover.

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila. However, he rose to fame with the 2016 romantic-comedy Pelli Choopulu. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the South Filmfare Award for Best Film - Telugu. Eventually, Vijay Deverakonda established himself as a lead actor with his romantic roles in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Especially, Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, gave Vijay immense popularity. However, his last couple of films witnessed high-low graph at the box office.

Dear Comrade, which released last year, couldn't live up to audience expectations. Though the film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike, it could not earn huge numbers at the ticket windows. For Dear Comrade, Vijay along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna left no stone unturned for the promotions but nothing could work in their favour. Now, the Telugu star has geared up for the release of his first film of 2020. Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover will release this Friday, on Valentine's Day. The dashing star will be once again seen in lover boy image in his 'last love story' film.

When the trailer was out, many took to social media and called it as "repetitive" and "rehashed" version of Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade. VD has a huge task now that is to live up to audiences' expectations. All eyes are on him if he will be able to bounce back with World Famous Lover.

What do you think? Yes or No? Vote down quickly and share your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More