Dear Diary: Meeting Thalapathy Vijay to passing out on a chair, Rashmika Mandanna shares interesting details

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and highly paid actresses in South Indian cinema. Branded as the National crush she garnered a huge fanbase in Telugu cinema, as well. With her resplendent looks and endearing performance, Rashmika delivered back-to-back super hits. As busy as the actress can be, Rashmika never misses a chance to treat her fans with timely updates and dazzling pictures.

Rashmika took to Instagram and considered her fans as Diary to update about the daily activities she did throughout the day. Along with a cute selfie, Rashmika penned a long note where she mentioned that her day was all about work and fitness. She shot for her next film with Thalapathy Vijay and had a lovely day on sets. Post shoot, the actress sweats it out in the gym with her trainer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in spy-thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her B-town trajectory will continue with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye. She also has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and the shooting is underway.

In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

