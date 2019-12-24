On the death anniversary of Chennai's 'Five Rupees Doctor', Raghava Lawrence receives Dr Jayachandran award

Raghava Lawrence, who is known for his service to physically challenged children, received an award from Thai Anbu Trust.

During the first death anniversary of Royapuram-based Doctor S Jayachandran, who treated patients for just Rs 5, Thai Anbu Trust bestowed actor-director-choreographer Ragha Lawrence with ‘Five Rupees Doctor’ award. Dr Jayachandran followed what he preached - medical services should be available to everyone, irrespective of their socio-economic status. Actor Vijay’s one of the roles in megahit movie Mersal was based on the doctor. Directed by Atlee, the movie had Vijay playing dual roles, one of which was a doctor, who treated people for Rs 5.

Talking about the award, Lawrence took to Facebook and stated, “I’m very happy to receive this award. I’m proud to say that I was also born and raised in Rayapuram, where the doctor was serving the poor and needy. Last year I won the Mother Therasa Award. These awards which I receive for serving people, are making me feel proud and happy. I thank everyone who stood by me to serve people."

On the work front, Raghava Lawrence is currently busy with the shooting of Bollywood film Laxmmi Bomb with and Kiara Advani. Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of megahit Tamil movie Kanchana. Meanwhile, director Venkat Prabhu shared a picture with Lawrence on Twitter, stating that more details would be revealed soon. Reports mentioned that Raghava Lawrence confirmed discussing his new project with Venkat Prabhu. An official statement is yet to be made on this.

