Decoding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's princess-inspired Anarkali looks from Ponniyin Selvan: I promotions

The star cast and makers of Ponniyin Selvan: I left no stone unturned to promote their much-anticipated historical drama that has released in cinema halls on September 30th. From Chennai to Delhi and Mumbai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan among others travelled city to city as part of various Ponniyin Selvan pre-release events. The star cast of Mani Ratnam’s film was seen in their best stylish looks. Talking specifically about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the stunner treated us with several princess-inspired bespoke Anarkali looks. As we all know, she swears by traditional silhouettes and carries them all like a pro. Red and ivory, clearly have a prime spot in her Indian wear collection. She likes to over-accessorise her looks.

Scroll down ahead to check Aishwarya Ra Bachchan’s look for the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan: I

For an event in Mumbai, Aish wore a heavily embellished Anarkali dress in white. She capped her full-sleeved outfit with minimal makeup, red bindi and left open straight hair. She looks as ethereal as Queen Nandini from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus. Her stylist made sure to keep her every look close and inspired by the film’s character.

During her promotional tour in Delhi, Aishwarya wore a royal blue Anarkali with heavy gold embroidered motifs. Letting her outfit do all the talking, Aish completed her look with minimal makeup and teamed her outfit with a pair of earrings. She is the epitome of royalty.

Styled by Eka Lakhani, Aishwarya Rai wore this stunning red piece by Manish Malhotra for the PS1 event. She opted for a custom-made kallidar with traditional antique gold hand embroidery artwork. She accessorized her royal-statement-looking outfit with two heavy traditional neckpieces. One could have been clearly avoided! Her signature sleek hairdo, winged eyeliner, a bindi and matte lip colour gave an outstanding appeal.