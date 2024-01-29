Decoding Mrunal Thakur’s viral oh-so-hot black saree look as Yashna from Hi Nanna

Ever since the release of Hi Nanna on Netflix, the film has been garnering a lot of love from across the country. The romance of Nani and Mrunal Thakur seems to have struck a chord with the audience, with one particular scene being at the forefront of appreciation.

Spoiler Alert for those who still haven’t watched Hi Nanna. Yashna, played by a jaw-dropping Mrunal Thakur walks onto the beach, sporting a gorgeous black saree, with a little bindi on her forehead, wet hair, and a nose ring. As she walks, everyone, including the audience is looking at Yashna in awe. Talking about this scene, Mrunal shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes images and videos from the sets of Hi Nanna, highlighting the efforts of her team in recreating this scene.

The caption under the post read, “There’s so much more to Yashna than her wet & messy hair, heavy mascara and little bindi. I’ve been seeing all the love you’ve shown Yashna’s black saree look, so I’ll tell you a little about the people who helped create it.”

Mrunal went on to thank every person involved in ensuring that she looked the finest in that scene. From her makeup artists and hair stylists to the people involved in making sure that her saree game was on point.

Mrunal added, “There are so many little things that made this look truly perfect, and I thank my lovely team behind it.”

More about Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna stars Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, and Jayaram in important roles. The film has been written and directed by Shouryuv and produced by Vyra Entertainments.

Mrunal Thakur on the work front

Talking about Mrunal’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in the Vijay Deverakonda family entertainer Family Star. The film has been written and directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame and produced by Dil Raju. Family Star is scheduled to be released in the year 2024.

Apart from Family Star, Mrunal is also reportedly set to play the female lead in Sivakarthikeyan’s tentatively titled SK23, directed by AR Muragadoss.

