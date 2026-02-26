Decoding Rashmika Mandanna’s red bridal Anamika Khanna sari look ft temple motifs in antique gold

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The marvellous wedding meant the absolute world to the couple. Rashmika and Vijay chose Anamika Khanna to deck them for their wedding. The ace designer left no stone unturned while designing their Telugu wedding look.



Rashmika and Vijay's outfit details



Rooted in the textile legacy of Hyderabad, Vijay Deverakonda’s ensemble draws from the strength of the Vanasingaram weave. An ivory dhoti silhouette is paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, intricately embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs; it has symbols of power, lineage, and sacred architecture. Structured yet fluid, the look is bold, grounded, and timeless.

Rashmika Mandanna is draped in a rich rust saree framed with a striking red border, celebrating sacred artistry. Temple-house motifs are intricately embroidered across the drape, echoing carved sanctums and spiritual geometry. Detailed hand embroidery in antique gold lends depth and luminosity, transforming the saree into a canvas of devotion and craftsmanship. Regal yet graceful, the ensemble reflects feminine strength rooted in tradition.

The South stars' emotional varmala ceremony



The two actors could not control their feelings and ended up getting teary-eyed ahead of their big moment. We can see in the photos that the varmala ceremony was an emotional moment of the wedding. As Rashmika and Vijay exchanged garlands, both of them felt the magnitude of the moment as it truly meant everything to them. According to reports, “There were happy tears, overwhelming joy, and so much love amongst friends and family."

