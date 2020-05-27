Decoding Samantha Akkineni's Tattoos: From Naga Chaitanya's signature to her first movie

Samantha Akkineni is known for her style statements and manages to grab the attention whenever she steps out. Also, she is extremely fond of tattoos and has multiple on her neck and hand.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful actresses in the Telugu film industry. The stunner has won millions of hearts with her onscreen persona and unconventional roles in the films. Sam is also known for her style statements and manages to grab the attention whenever she steps out. Also, she is extremely fond of tattoos and has multiple on her neck and hand. Talking about her first tattoo, which shows two arrows on her wrist, well it is a roman symbol meaning 'create your own reality'. Naga Chaitanya also has the same tattoo on his wrist in addition to roman codes.

It actually denotes the wedding date of Chaitanya and Samantha, which is 6-10-17. According to Morse code, it is 6-10-17, which is the marriage day of ChaySam. Talking about her second tattoo, on the back of her neck, Sam has YMC, which refers to Ye Maaya Chesave, her debut film. Interesting, isn't it? Sam got her first movie inked and this only proves her love for cinema. Ye Maaya Chesave was not only her debut movie but also a special one as she met Naga Chaitanya for the first time during the shooting of the film.

Talking about her third tattoo, Samantha has got Chaitanya's initial 'C' inked on her wrist. Yes, all her tattoos are connected to Naga Chaitanya and it is super cute.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are certainly one of the romantic couples in the Telugu film industry. The actress has her husband's signature inked on her rib cage. How romantic is that! The stunner flaunted it for the first time when she shared a picture of her in saree on Instagram.

On the work front, Samantha has been roped in to play one of the female leads in Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will also have Nayanthara as a female lead. Vijay Sethupathi plays the male lead in the upcoming rom-com.

