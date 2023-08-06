Decoding Samantha's Bali wardrobe: From an expensive jumpsuit to dresses, her style is more than just a bikini

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in Bali and when she goes on a vacation, she makes sure to do it in style. The Kushi actress gave her millions of followers a glimpse into her Bali vacation that looks all things relaxing and fun. She spent plenty of time in the sun and amidst nature. Sam, who is currently on acting break, also posted a picture of herself posing by the seriously-scenic pool wearing a plunging neck dress.

The diva, with her close friend Anusha Swamy, was seen enjoying a vivid sunset at the beach and we cannot get enough of their stunning photos. Her instant-travel diary, having documented her tour around Bali, gives us a glimpse into her vacay style, happiness and peace. Taking a trip to Bali, Indonesia? Check out Shaakuntalam actress' easy-breezy outfits that will help you to put together the perfect beach or poolside look on your next vacation.

Note, Samantha's holiday style statement reveals that there’s so much more to enjoy than just in a bikini.

Effortlessly elegant

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first photo from Bali took social media by storm and while people were tripping on her short hair transformation, my eye caught attention over her olive green dress. The actress wore a halter neckline dress that came with side cutouts and an open back by Cult Gaia. Costs approx Rs 35,000, this knit dress look of Samantha is worth all the hype. She styled it with brown leather sandals by The Row and it costs a bomb- Rs 81,000.

In white jumpsuit

Known for her roles in The Family Man 2, Oh Baby, Majili and others, the Tollywood-turned-Pan-India actress gave us serious vacation goals in her best-dressed looks. Sam's look in a white jumpsuit by Baltini will help you to start your holiday in style. And it is a lightweight material outfit that will take up no space in your suitcase. The jumpsuit is worth Rs 26,000 approx! To top the look off, just wear an anklet and you are ready to set serious fashion goals.

For elegant evenings out

One of my favourite looks from Samantha's Bali vacation is in a floral dress by Rhode. The dress features slightly puffed sleeves, a deep v-neck, and a fitted bodice with a tiered ruffle at the hem. Worth Rs 55,000, this printed dress can be a brilliant day-to-night pick to wear from the office to a dinner date. All you need is statement accessories and you are good to go!

In the chicest choice

Headed for a holiday? Well, Samantha's top and denim shorts combo is perfect for a mini vacation. A basic number that will make you look stylish and comfy all day. Also, she wore a wrap dress that makes for a perfect holiday dress to enjoy some downtime during your trip.

Which is your favourite outfit of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

