Deepak Reddy’s directorial Manasanamaha becomes 1st Telugu short film to enter Guinness Book of World Records

The much-acclaimed short film Manasanamaha has added a new feather to its cap. Helmed by the first-time director, Deepak Reddy, it has become the first Telugu short film to enter the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records. The project has Viraj Ashwin, Drishika Chander, Srivalli Raghavendar and Prithvi Sharma as part of the film's cast.

Sharing a picture with the acknowledgment, the filmmaker recently wrote on Instagram, "EXTREMELY PROUD! The highest number of AWARDS for any short film in the WORLD !!! GUINESS RECORD! PERIOD. This is a superb job done by this fighter/achiever @deepuzoomout without a major support. This should be celebrated by entire Indian Film Fraternity!! This is not a joke! A great great achievement by this young lad full of dreams and aspirations! A True inspiration to nextgen filmmakers! BRAVO BROTHER! Sky is the LIMIT! Highest number of AWARDS for any short film in the WORLD !!! GUINESS RECORD! PERIOD."

Check out the post below:

This Deepak Reddy's directorial has been screened at numerous film festivals across the globe. The venture has bagged 513 awards till now. It is the first flick to win so many awards. Confirming the same, Guinness World Records presented the certificate to the crew.

The movie was awarded the Best Short Film title at the famous Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. It was also the official entry to the Oscar and BAFTA awards.

Bankrolled by Gajjala Shilpa, this short film has been promoted by some biggies like Anushka Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna, among others. Talking about its achievement, Major star Adivi Sesh wrote on social media, "What a phenomenal achievement. A game-changing short film. I also have the pleasure of calling you a friend as well as the distributor of #Major. I can’t wait for you to shake the world with a feature film."

