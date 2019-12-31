Deepika Padukone does Priya Prakash Varrier wink & the Malayalam actress has an emotional reply to it

Deepika Padukone leaves everyone surprised by winking like Priya Prakash Varrier. Well, the Malayalam actress is super surprised yet emotional over the same. Check it out below.

Bollywood actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. DP recently shared her first DPism video on Instagram. The video has been apparently shot from her first day at the shoot of Chhapaak. One can see in the video, Deepika having a conversation with director Meghna Gulzar and leaves everyone surprised by winking like Priya Prakash Varrier. The video ends with a message: "Get that Priya Varrier". Well, the Malayalam actress is super surprised yet emotional as Deepika Padukone did the famous win that rose her to fame.

Deepika captioned the video as, “Episode 3 of #dpisms !!! @priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary." Reacting to the video, Priya wrote, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.” Priya Prakash Varrier had a fan moment definitely and she sure can't keep calm. Literally, what an end to 2019 for Priya. Meanwhile, Deepika is busy promoting her film Chhapaak, based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor.

Priya Prakash Varrier became a national sensation with just a wink from her debut film, Oru Adaar Love. Meanwhile, Priya is stepping into Bollywood. The young actress is shooting for her second Bollywood film, Love Hackers. Priya will also be seen in a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role.

Credits :Instagram

