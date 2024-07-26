Deepika Padukone is 'a positive mother' as Sumathi in BTS pic from Prabhas co-starrer Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone is earning widespread praise for her role in Kalki 2898 AD. In the film, she portrays SUM-80, also known as Sumathi, a pregnant lab subject who is said to be the mother of Kalki. The movie is doing exceptionally well in theaters, having joined the 1000 crore club. Recently, following the film's release, the makers shared an unseen behind-the-scenes photo of Deepika from the set.

BTS photo of Deepika Padukona as Sumathi from sets of Kalki 2898 AD goes viral

The behind-the-scenes photo features Deepika Padukone on the film set. She is seated and smiling, with a large camera rig set up in front of her. The setting appears to be inside a spacecraft or a similarly futuristic environment, given the design of the surroundings and the lighting. There are also other crew members in the background, though they are not fully visible.

The makers shared the photo with the caption, "A positive mother #Kalki2898AD." Shortly after the behind-the-scenes photo was posted, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions. One fan commented, "Can't wait for part II. The whole team did such a great job."

All you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin’s blockbuster sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed the 1100 crore mark globally on the 29th day of its theatrical release, as announced by the makers on Thursday.

The makers wrote, "𝐀 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐱 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞...1100 CRORES and counting… #Kalki2898AD continues its epic run into the 5th week!"

Kalki 2898 AD is now the sixth Indian film to achieve this milestone. Other films that have crossed the 1100-crore mark include Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, K.G.F. Chapter 2, and Jawan.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, the film follows a select group on a mission to save the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, who is prophesied to be Kalki.

The movie features prominent roles played by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others.

