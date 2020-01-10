Deepika Padukone’s JNU Controversy: Prakash Raj strongly supports the Chhapaak star for visiting it

Prakash Raj recently appeared in a debate show, in which people spoke about the ongoing JNU controversy. During the debate, the anchor alleged that took part in the protest only to get attention, as her film, Chhapaak was about to be released. Prakash Raj denied the allegation strongly and stated that she took the stand only to prove herself as a sensitive artist and a good citizen.

For the unversed, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone stirred up a controversy by picking sides in the JNU protest. Though a section of people did not encourage Deepika for taking part in the protest, many were happy that she took a stand. When the anchor suggested that Deepika took part only for attention, Prakash Raj said, "How can you say that she has done it with an intention to promote her film? She has all rights to take sides. She has done it as a sensitive artist, as a citizen," Prakash Raj said.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of an acid attack victim in her next film Chhapaak. Prakash Raj, on the other hand, will be seen playing a role in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also has Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The film is being shot at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020.