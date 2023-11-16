Delhi police detain suspect in connection with Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Report

The deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna, which went viral on social media last month, has sparked a much-needed conversation about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential consequences.

The video, which was morphed to make it appear as if Rashmika was entering an elevator dressed in a black yoga suit, caused widespread outrage and prompted several Bollywood celebrities to come out in support of the actress.

Amitabh Bachchan was among the first to speak out against the video, calling for a legal framework to regulate the use of AI. He was followed by a chorus of other celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Dharam Tej, and Chinmayi Sripaada.

In the recent turn of the case, reports suggest that the video's creator, a 19-year-old youth from Bihar, has been detained by the Delhi Police who is said to have a connection with the case. According to the reports the youth is suspected of uploading the video to his own social media account before sharing it widely on other platforms.

Reports from Times of India suggested that the police have registered an FIR against the youth under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act.

The deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna has highlighted the potential dangers of AI and the need for responsible use of this technology.

Upcoming Movies of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema. She has several high-profile projects in the pipeline, including Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on December 1st, 2023.

She will also be seen in Pushpa: The Rule: A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on Independence Day, 2024. Mandanna also stars in VD12 which is a romantic comedy with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is tentatively scheduled for release in 2024.

