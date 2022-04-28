Desi Kudi Pooja Hegde makes a new friend on sets of Ram Charan's Acharya; Pick the cuter one

Pooja Hegde is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often gives a glimpse of her daily routine. The actress will be next seen in megastar Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film Acharya. The movie also stars Chiranjeevi in a key role. Pooja on Wednesday, took to social media to share a behind-the-shoot (BTS) photo from the sets of Acharya.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she shared a photo in which she can be seen dressed as Neelambari, her character in the film. She can be seen standing with her ‘new friend’, a cow in the photograph. While sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, “Neelambari made a friend #Acharya #bts.”

See the photo here:

Acharya will release on April 29. To note, the action drama has been bankrolled by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment. The power-packed trailer of the flick has made the movie buffs even more impatient for this socio-political entertainer. As per the trailer, the project talks about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer (Chiranjeevi). He cannot take all this corruption going on around him any longer and decides to fight against the Endowments Department.

Meanwhile, director Koratala Siva also confirmed that actress Kajal Aggarwal is not part of the movie during a promotional interview that happened a few days ago. Reportedly, her part, which she shot before her pregnancy has been edited from the movie. Kajal was believed to be the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie.

