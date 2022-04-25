Designing to erecting massive set for Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata; Art Director AS Prakash spills beans

A lot goes behind making a film. Right from scripting, and creating music to designing sets, the entire team leaves no stone unturned to create the content. Superstar Mahesh Babu's ambitious film Sarkaru Vari Paata is getting ready for release on May 12. Art director AS Prakash, who has worked for Mahesh Babu's seven other films, has designed sets for Sarkaru Vaari Paata as well.

Sharing about teaming up for Mahesh Babu starrer again, AS Prakash says, "This is my seventh movie with Mahesh Babu. The atmosphere on the sets used to be healthy and enjoyable. At the same time, the output from the technicians is also excellent. We discussed the songs and action sequences and ensured the best output. Mahesh Babu's performance in the movie is next level. If he dances on the set, it will be like a visual treat."

'The makers did not compromise to provide what the story needs," adds the art director.

Art director AS Prakash Apart from the bank, almost eight sets were laid. There is also a street set. We first wanted to shoot it in Goa. However, there were some practical problems.

AS Prakash also spilled the beans on when went behind creating a massive bank set. "The story of Sakaru Vaari Paata is set against the backdrop of the bank system. The story required three banks. One of them is fifty years old. We studied and designed the set in a vintage look in Annapurna studios. It comes in flashbacks. We also laid two other modern bank sets," reveals Janatha Garage Art Director.

"This is a huge movie. We worked for several days. Apart from the bank, almost eight sets were laid. There is also a street set. We first wanted to shoot it in Goa. However, there were some practical problems. Again we took a basic colony in Hyderabad and designed it to fit the story like Vizag Street. Most of the shooting took place on the sets. We have done a lot of interiors and exterior design," he further reveals about other sets.

The influence of Pan India movies has increased and audiences from other are looking forward to regional movies. Asked if there is any pressure to make the project even grand and special, AS Prakash replies, "It is not about Pan-India. We have to be careful about what we do. Otherwise, there will be no next project. There can be no pressure other than to think about how much justice should be done to the story and according to the budget."

AS Prakash reveals on how art has evolved with each passing movie. Recalling how much the art has change since Dookudu, he says, "Dookudu was a big movie back then. Subsequently, the budget increased and so did the material and labour costs. But according to the story, no matter how much the budget increases, the producers provide what they need without compromising."

Tollywood's star art director also has movies like Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, Balakashna - Malineni Gopichand film, F3 and a few more.

