Desingh Periyasamy clears the air after rumours of his collaboration with Rajinikanth pile up

It was rumoured yesterday that Desingh Periyasamy will be directing Rajinikanth's next film.

It is known that superstar Rajinikanth had heaped praises on director Desingh Periyasamy after watching his film 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' starring Dulquer Salman and Ritu Varma in the lead roles. A leaked phone conversation between the director and Rajinikanth also surfaced online, confirming the news. It is also a well known fact that Desingh is a huge fan of Rajinikanth. In the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, there were several references to the Superstar.

Since yesterday, rumour mills are ablaze stating that Desingh will be collaborating with Rajinikanth for his next film, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. However, the critically acclaimed director has denied the allegations and cleared the air stating that the news was false. He added that the news about his next film will be announced soon. Taking to his Twitter space, Desingh wrote, “The News which is spreading about my next film is not true. Will update u soon... Thanks for the love and support. Stay Safe and Take Care”.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of Annaatthe. It is happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has four leading ladies including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar. Prakash Raj will be seen playing a key role, while Sathish and Soori will be seen playing key roles in the film which is touted to be a rural drama. Rajinikanth was last seen in the cop drama Darbar by AR Murugadoss.

