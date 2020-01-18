Detectives collect details from Rashmika Mandanna’s residence post IT raid; Read Details

IT raid at the residence of south star Rashmika Mandanna was concluded on Friday. The officials have reportedly concluded the raid after collecting details.

The Income Tax officials’ raid at the Karnataka residence of actor Rashmika Mandanna was concluded on Friday. Reportedly, the officials conducted a search-and-seizure operation at the actor’s residence. The IT officials’ raid came after allegations which claimed that Rashmika is the highest-paid female actor in the South entertainment industry.

The actor’s mother was quoted as saying to the journalists, "We all cooperated with the officials since Thursday. The officials asked some questions which we answered properly." Meanwhile, the actor during an earlier interview with IB Times, had denied that she was the highest paid female actor in south entertainment industry. She was quoted as saying, “Highest paid, who said? I am not the highest paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry. I haven't worked in the film industry to know everything and everyone. When people say I am the highest paid, I wonder from where it (news) is spreading. I wonder 'dude, from where it (money) is coming and where it is going.' I don't have any money in the bank. I still feel like debutant."

Rashmika rose to fame after featuring in the Kannada film Kirik Party. Her latest outing was with Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu, in Sarileru Neekevvaru. She has a bunch of projects in her kitty, including a film with Allu Arjun and Tamil star Vijay. Rashmika will next be seen in a Kollywood film, Sulthan, which will mark her debut in Kollywood. Karthi will be seen playing the lead role in Sulthan. She will be seen playing a rural-based character in the film, which will hit the big screens soon.

