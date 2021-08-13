Dev Mohan thanks Samantha Akkineni for supporting him during Shakuntalam shoot; Shares a heartwarming PHOTO
Sufiyum Sujatayum fame Dev Mohan will be seen opposite Samantha Akkineni in their upcoming film, Shakuntalam. The team recently wrapped up the shoot and Malayalam actor Dev Mohan penned a heartfelt 'thank you' note for Samantha Akkineni alongside a photo on Instagram.
Sharing a photo that sees him hugging his co-star Samantha, Dev Mohan captioned it, "Thank you @samantharuthprabhuoffl …It was an amazing experience with you.. I should say your support during shoot was remarkable and that really helped me to lift my character.. Lots of love Sam."
Take a look:
Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni also penned a long note sharing her experience of playing Shakuntala in the upcoming film. Sam wrote, "And it’s a wrap on Shaakuntalam !! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life .As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed .I still do .... and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality . When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world .. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other."
She further wrote, "Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.?? Today as I say my goodbyes , I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude ,to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir ,for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations .The inner child in me is dancing with joy."
Read the full post below:
