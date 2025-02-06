Devaki Nandana Vasudeva OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ashok Galla's action movie online

Devaki Nandana Vasudeva hit the big screens on November 22 last year. Directed by Arjun Jandyala, the movie featured Ashok Galla in the lead role and opened to mixed responses at the box office. However, the film is now all set to make its digital debut this week.

When and where to watch Devaki Nandana Vasudeva

According to Hindustan Times, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 8 onwards. Additionally, the film will have its world television premiere on the Colors Cineplex Hindi TV channel at the same time.

Official trailer and plot of Devaki Nandana Vasudeva

Devaki Nandana Vasudeva centers on Kamsa Raju (played by Devdatta Nage), a ruthless ruler. During his trip to Kashi, a Shiva sage tells him that his death will come from his sister’s third child. Kamsa Raju's sister, Devayani, has a daughter named Satya (Manasa Varanasi), who meets Krishna (Ashok Galla) at a wedding. Krishna falls in love with Satya at first sight.

Kamsa Raju is imprisoned for 21 years, but upon his release, several key questions emerge: Why was he imprisoned for so long? What role does his sister’s daughter play in his fate? What lengths does Krishna go to in order to win Satya's heart? And how does Krishna confront Kamsa Raju to change the course of events? These questions drive the heart of the story.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Devaki Nandana Vasudeva

Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is helmed by Arjun Jandyala, with a story by Prasanth Varma. The film has been produced by Somineni Balakrishna and edited by Tammiraju. The music for the film is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, and it is produced under the banner of Lalithambika Productions.

The cast includes Ashok Galla as Krishna, Manasa Varanasi as Satya, Radha, and Rukmini, and Devdatta Nage as Kamsa Raju. The film also features Jhansi, Shatru, Naga Mahesh, Sravan Raghavendra, and Sanjay Swaroop in supporting roles.

Are you excited to watch Ashok Galla starrer Devaki Nandana Vasudeva on Disney Plus Hotstar? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.