Devara actor Abhimanyu Singh joins cast of Mohanlal starrer Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran

Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is slated to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the release, the makers have been unveiling character posters, and now Devara actor Abhimanyu Singh has also joined the cast as a main character.

The official announcement was made by Mohanlal through a post on his social media handle. Sharing the announcement, the actor wrote, "Character No. 03. Abhimanyu Singh as Balraj in #L2E #EMPURAAN"

Check out the official post here:

For those unaware, L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, told the tale of Stephen Nedumpally, a politician who was wrongfully accused by his foes of enacting a political ploy.

However, things take a turn for the worse when the saga unfolds into something drastically different from what everyone expected, revealing the existence of Khureshi-Ab'raam and his notorious crime syndicate.

As the sequel is set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025, the movie will explore the aftermath of Lucifer's events. Additionally, it is said to serve as a prequel, shedding light on past events.

With Mohanlal reprising his role from the first film, the sequel boasts an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Additionally, the makers of L2: Empuraan have announced that Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn will also play a significant role in the movie as Boris Oliver.

Moving forward, Mohanlal is expected to return to theaters once again in May this year with Thudarum. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is touted to be a drama-thriller with Shobana playing the female lead.

Moreover, the actor is currently involved in the shooting of films like Hridayapoorvam and a Mammootty-starrer tentatively titled MMMN.