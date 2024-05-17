Devara actor Jr NTR issues clarification on recent controversy surrounding property issue

Jr NTR has been hitting headlines lately, but this time, his name is shrouded in controversy. As per recent reports, the actor was said to have been involved in a deceit case over a 21-year-old property in Jubilee Hills. It was alleged that the actor had moved to Telangana High Court for relief on the matter.

However, in a recent revelation by the actor’s team, it was notified that the property was sold by Jr NTR back in 2013. The team has also asked everyone to stop linking the RRR actor’s name to any issues regarding the property.

Jr NTR clarifies on recent property issue controversy

According to an early report, back in 2003, a property in Jubilee Hills worth Rs 36 lakhs was bought by the actor from Sunku Geetha Lakshmi which is currently valued at Rs 24 crores. However, a recent buzz alleged that the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) had given primacy to banks, despite the actor having genuine documents in possession.

On May 16, i.e., Thursday, a vacation bench asked the petitioner why he had approached the High Court for an order against the DRT instead of going to the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT). This prompted the High Court to notice a technical error in the former's judgment copy with the hearing postponed to June 6, 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

All this buzz prompted the actor to respond to the same and issue an official statement, especially after many reports including his name. This led to the actor’s clarification on selling the property years ago.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR is currently off on a vacation abroad as he is set to celebrate his 41st birthday on May 20. The actor is geared up to release his much-awaited action flick Devara: Part 1 on October 10, 2024.

The movie directed by Koratala Siva is the first installment of a two-part film series. Jahnvi Kapoor is roped in for her debut in Telugu cinema along with an ensemble cast of actors like Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in key roles. Additionally, the movie’s first single Fear Song is scheduled to drop on May 19., marking Jr NTR’s birthday eve.

Moreover, the actor is also playing a pivotal role in the upcoming sequel movie War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role and directed by Ayan Mukerji.

ALSO READ: 'My scenes were cut': Eesha Rebba opens up on her minimal screen presence in Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha