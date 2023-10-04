Devara Buzz: Jr NTR's intense underwater sequence; DEETS inside

The highly anticipated action-packed film Devara, starring Jr NTR has left audiences eagerly awaiting for April 5, 2024. This film promises to be a cinematic masterpiece like no other with a star-studded cast including Janhvi Kapoor and Sai Ali Khan.

Under the Waves: A Night to Remember

According to reports, Devara makers recently finished a massive mid-sea night action sequence. Rathnavelu, the ‘Director of Photography’ (DOP), described it as a monumental achievement. What's more, it involved underwater and surface-level filming, resulting in visually stunning action of JrNTR that will captivate audiences.

Devara film leaks from the past

Leaked images from the sets of Devara have previously taken the internet by storm, igniting fan excitement. The image shows a massive water tanker prominently displaying the enigmatic "NTR30" inscription, implying a connection to the film's plot. What's more intriguing is the sight of blood seemingly oozing from the tanker's sides, adding suspense and mystique to the already highly anticipated film. This leaked glimpse has fueled speculation and anticipation as Devara explores the forgotten coastal lands of Andhra against a water backdrop, leaving fans eager for more clues about the film's intriguing plot.

Leading the charge in Devara is the charismatic N.T. Rama Rao Jr., whose magnetic presence on screen promises to light up the screen. Saif Ali Khan, known for his versatility as an actor, plays the formidable villain, adding intrigue to the plot. Janhvi Kapoor and the versatile Prakash Raj round out the cast with outstanding performances. Meka Srikanth, an industry veteran, completes the cast, ensuring a powerhouse of talent on screen.

Reportedly, Devara secured its place in history by selling its OTT rights to Netflix for a staggering amount. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Devara is more than a film; it's a cultural phenomenon. With its gripping narrative and visually stunning sequences, it aims to break down language barriers and unite audiences in five languages. This audacious approach ensures that the film's appeal is widespread.

With its blend of action, drama, and breathtaking visuals, Devara is poised to make history. Mark your calendars, Devara is set to release on April 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan struggled to navigate through crowd at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai; Here's how he REACTED