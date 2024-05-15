Devara 'Fear Song': Makers of Jr NTR starrer much-anticipated film to unveil FIRST single on THIS date

Jr NTR is all set to bring forth his much-awaited movie, Devara: Part 1, on October 10, 2024. With the actor set to celebrate his 41st birthday soon, the makers of the film have decided to drop its first single soon.

Taking it to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the makers announced that the movie’s first single, Fear Song, will be released on May 19, 2024. Along with the post, the makers also dropped a new poster from the film and wrote in the caption, “Fear Song will unleash tsunami of madness that will sweep through every coast.”

Check out the official post by the makers of Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1

The upcoming Jr NTR starrer flick features the musical expertise of Anirudh Ravichander, who is working on his fourth Telugu venture. Back in January of this year, the makers even unveiled a glimpse of the movie, which had a banger-full track composed by the rockstar.

From the looks of the poster released along with today’s announcement, it seems that the first single, Fear Song, will certainly create havoc in everyone’s playlists. With the film’s anticipation already sky-high, the upcoming song is undoubtedly going to be a surreal experience for Jr NTR fans. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is being directed by Koratala Siva, making it their second collaboration since Janata Garage. Besides the RRR star, the movie features Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut with actors Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more playing key roles.

Advertisement

The upcoming action drama flick was initially supposed to be released on April 5, 2024, but was later postponed to October 10, making it coincide with Dussehra this year.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR was last seen in 2022 playing the lead role in the SS Rajamouli movie RRR, co-starring alongside Ram Charan. Besides the highly-awaited Devara set to release in the latter half of the year, the actor is also shooting for the Hindi movie War 2.

The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the official sequel to the 2019’s War and has Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir. This also makes it Jr NTR’s official casting in the YRF spy universe.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jr NTR and wife Pranathi Nandamuri spotted at Hyderabad airport as they leave for actor’s birthday trip