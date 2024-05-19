Devara first song Fear OUT: Jr NTR x Anirudh deliver electrifying track set with action-packed sequences

Ever since the promo of the Fear Song from Devara was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to listen to the complete song. Finally, today (May 19), on the eve of Jr.NTR’s 41st birthday, the full song has been released and uploaded on YouTube, in all 5 languages.

See Devara Full Fear Song

The first single from Devara, titled ‘Fear Song’ has been composed and also sung by ace music director Anirudh Ravichander. The song features a few glimpses of Jr NTR from Devara and also includes a few shots of Anirudh from a studio shoot.

As is expected from Anirudh, the song is instantly catchy, with electrifying beats and groovy tunes. The lyrics written by ‘Saraswati Putra’ Ramajogayya Sastri are powerful, perfectly aiding Anirudh’s vocals and music composition.

Devara marks Anirudh’s fourth straight Telugu film after Agnyathaavaasi, Jersey, and Nani’s Gang Leader. A testament to Anirudh’s sheer talent, all three albums have been absolute chartbusters, with some songs garnering millions of views across various streaming platforms.

Everything you need to know about Devara: Part 1 so far

Devara: Part 1 is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Jr.NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Srikant,h and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Koratala Siva and marks the second collaboration between himself and Jr.NTR after the superhit Janatha Garage in 2016.

Sudhakar M. and Kosaraju H. are producing the film under the Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts banner. Jr.NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is presenting the film under the NTR Arts banner.

As mentioned earlier, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film while R. Rathnavelu will be handling the film’s cinematography.

Devara will be released in 2 parts, with the first part scheduled to hit the big screens on October 10th, 2024 in all five languages.

How did you like the Fear Song from Devara? Let us know in the comments below!

