Devara: Intense action sequence between Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan shot in Goa; cinematographer Rathnavelu spills the beans

Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part 1 has generated an immense amount of buzz since its first glimpse was unveiled. The RRR actor is currently busy with the shooting schedule of the upcoming thriller as the makers have now decided to release the film earlier than before.

Now, in a recent update renowned cinematographer Rathnavelu has shared his experience while shooting an action sequence of Devara: Part 1. Have a look!

Cinematographer Rathnavelu spills the beans on Devara action scene

On June 15, Rathnavelu took to his social media platform X and shared two pictures from the sets of Devara: Part 1, divulging further about the ‘interesting’ intense action sequence shoot in Goa.

He expressed, “Shot an interesting action sequence in Goa forest despite heavy rains and bad weather with @tarak9999 and #Saif Ali khan. Thanx to my wonderful camera crew, light crew ,stunt crew n Team Devara for the cooperation.”

Soon after Rathnavelu’s post surfaced online fans took to the comments section and praised the efforts of team Devara. A user wrote, “The Lord Of Fear In The Forest. Kudos To Team #Devara For All The Terrific Efforts.” Another one wrote, “seems like this gonna be a career best work for @RathnaveluDop sir.”

More about Jr NTR starrer Devara

Devara: Part 1, which stars Jr. NTR in the titular character, is touted as an action drama set in the backdrop of coastal regions. Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist in this Koratala Siva-directed movie, which is the first in a two-part series.

In significant roles, the movie also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and numerous other performers. Devara was financed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Anirudh Ravichander handling the soundtrack recording.

The cinematographer for the movie is R Rathnavelu, while the editor is A Sreekar Prasad. The movie was supposed to be released on October 10, 2024, coinciding with Dussehra, and will now hit the theaters on September 27, 2024.

