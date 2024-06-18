Devara: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor take a melodic route as they shoot a song in Thailand

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to bring forth their chemistry for the first time on screen with the upcoming movie Devara: Part 1. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 27, 2024, with the lead actors filming for a melody song.

As per a source, the song’s shoot is currently taking place in visually breathtaking locations in Thailand. Marking the first collaboration between the actors, the song sequence is surely going to be a treat for all fans.

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor shoot a melody song for Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR was recently spotted returning from Goa after finishing the shoot of an intense action sequence. The schedule also had Saif Ali Khan sharing the screen with the RRR actor and was shot under rigorous weather conditions.

Cinematographer Rathnavelu even shared a tweet after the team had completed the filming in Goa. The camera genius called the whole action sequence “interesting” and thanked everyone for their hard work.

With the romantic song shoot happening with Janhvi Kapoor in Thailand, it’ll be interesting to see how the chemistry between the two leads unfolds in the film.

More about Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR is directed by Koratala Siva, making it their second collaboration in a film after Janata Garage. The action thriller film is expected to showcase the actor in a menacing avatar with some gruesome visuals already featured in the first single, Fear Song.

The movie marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu cinema with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist. Besides them, the movie also has Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, and many more in key roles.

The upcoming flick is expected to take place in a sea setting and smuggling with Anirudh Ravichander composing the musical tracks and scores.

The movie was initially set to hit the big screens on April 5 but was later changed to October 10. However, a recent official update informed that the film's release is preponed to September 27, making it an exciting moment for all Jr NTR fans.

