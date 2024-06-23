Devara: Jr NTR flaunts wide smile as he poses for PIC with choreographer Bosco Martis on film's set; latter expresses excitement

Jr. NTR’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1 is undeniably one of the most exciting projects in Indian cinema right now. The film is riding on a wave of positivity right now with most of the promotional content released by the makers scoring a hit with audiences.

As fans now eagerly await the next updates from the film, there is a little something to cheer about.

Jr. NTR looks dashing in PIC with Devara choreographer Bosco Martis

Renowned Bollywood dance choreographer Bosco Martis took to Instagram to share a picture with the Devara star. In his caption, he wrote, “At last, we get to vibe with the exceptionally talented Jr.NTR.”

The post perhaps indicates that the makers have planned a dance number in Devara for which Bosco Martis will be composing the dance moves.

Devara’s producers Yuvasudha Arts also reposted the choreographer’s story on their X (formerly Twitter). The production house wrote, “Choreographer Bosco Martis can’t contain his excitement about working with the Man of Masses NTR in Devara.”

Do you know about Jr. NTR the ‘dancer’?

Many people’s first introduction to Jr. NTR may be to the song Naatu Naatu from RRR and that is perhaps enough to validate the actor’s dancing skills. However, those who have been following his career since his initial days would know the talent that the man possesses.

Jr. NTR is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has performed many shows during his childhood days. For an actor, he stands tall in the list of best dancers with Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, and Ram Charan.

Some of his best dance performances have come in older movies like Adhurs, Baadshah, Rabhasa, Janatha Garage, etc.

More about Devara

Devara is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva, who has previously worked with Jr. NTR on Janatha Garage.

The film was originally supposed to release on October 10, 2024, but has been preponed to September 27, 2024, occupying the release date of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG.

