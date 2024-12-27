After RRR and Kalki 2898 AD, Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 gets set for a release in Japan, to premiere on THIS date
Following the lead of several other South films, Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara: Part 1 is all set for an overseas release in Japan. Read on.
The South Indian film industry saw a global reception of several super-successful films overseas, especially in countries like Japan. It includes films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, followed by Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD. And now, yet another Telugu release will have its premiere in Japan. Well, it’s none other than Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Devara: Part 1.
Taking to X, an official announcement regarding the same was made by the makers of the film on their Japanese account. The film will be airing in select theaters from March 28, 2025.
The film is being distributed in Japan by the same company, which had earlier stacked with the duty of managing Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD’s release in the country. Based on reports, the sale of tickets will kick off on January 3.
After the massive success of Devara in India, makers as well as the audience are sure about it receiving a similar reception in Japan as well.
Moreover, Jr. NTR himself enjoys a massive fan following in the Asian country that he had previously visited during the release of RRR.
Well, talking about the closing box office collections of Devara in India, it scored Rs. 408 crore. The action drama performed extremely well in the Telugu states, including witnessing a steady run in the North Indian states too.
The Koratala Siva directorial also marks the South debut of Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, essaying pivotal roles in the film. It was released in theaters on September 27, 2024.
The film received mixed to positive responses from the audience. While the masses appreciated the visual effects and screenplay, they failed to enjoy the film’s plot.
