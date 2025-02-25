Devara: Jr NTR kicks off promotions ahead of action entertainer’s Japanese release; see PICS

Jr. NTR has become a global icon with the release of his 2022 film RRR, helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. It was reported in December last year that the actor’s latest film, Devara: Part 1, helmed by Koratala Siva, is all set to hit theaters in Japan on March 28th.

This marks the actor’s second film to be released in the island nation following RRR. In the latest update, the actor has begun the promotion work ahead of the Japanese release. Tarak has been seen interacting with Japanese media via a video conference, talking about the film. Further, if reports are to be believed, the actor will be visiting Japan on March 22nd for a week-long promotion campaign.

Jr. NTR interacts with Japanese media ahead of Devara: Part 1 release

Jr. NTR had developed a special bond with Japan when he visited the island nation for the promotions of RRR. Since then, the actor has expressed his love for the country on several occasions and even reached out to them at times of distress.

Devara: Part 1 is an action drama flick and marks the second collaboration between Jr. NTR and director Koratala Siva. The film also features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in crucial roles.

The film follows the life of Vara, who attempts to continue his father Devara’s mission of ending illegal smuggling from his island nation. The film garnered mixed responses from fans and critics alike at the time of release. Devara has been bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film while R. Rathnavelu and A. Sreekar Prasad took care of the film’s cinematography and editing, respectively.

Coming to Jr. NTR’s workfront, the actor is currently working on his next, highly anticipated project with KGF director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNEEL. While not a lot has been revealed regarding the project, it is known that the film began filming in Hyderabad earlier this month.

As per rumors, the film will also feature Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas as well as Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth in prominent roles. However, neither the actors nor the makers have confirmed the news. NTRNEEL is expected to hit the silver screens on January 9, 2026.