Devara: Jr NTR starrer set to release in two parts; Director Koratala Siva makes massive revelations

N.T. Rama Rao Jr.’s upcoming film, Devara, which is helmed by Koratala Siva, has been receiving a lot of hype from fans and cinephiles all over. The film is said to be an action thriller, which also marks the Telugu film debut of Jahnvi Kapoor. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Narain, and more in prominent roles.

Devara, which literally translates to God, is said to tell the tales of the coastal areas of the country. In the latest update related to the film, director Koratala Siva has taken to social media to announce that the film will be released in two parts. He said that the film is about the ‘forgotten lands of coastal India, and that the canvas is too big.’ He also revealed that as they were making the film, the canvas just grew bigger and bigger. Each character has their own importance, and needs to be explored and established in detail.

This necessitates that the film be released in two parts. The Janatha Garage helmer also announced that the first part of the film will be released on April 5th, next year.

Check out the video below:

More about Devara

Devara marks the second collaboration between Jr. NTR and Koratala Siva, after the 2016 action drama film Janatha Garage, which also featured Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Nithya Menen, Unni Mukundan, and more.

Devara is an action drama film, which is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and N.T.R Arts. Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first looks of Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor’s characters.

The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is returning to Telugu after a gap of four years.The camera is cranked by R. Rathnavel, who is known for films like Vaaranam Aayiram, Enthiran, Rangasthalam, and more. The production design department is handled by Sabu Cyril, who is known for films like Baahubali, RRR, Enthiran, Kaalapani, and more.

The film is set to release in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

