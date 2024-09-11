Devara Movie: Full star cast, runtime, plot, release date and more about Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's film

Devara, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Recently, the makers of Devara unveiled the film's trailer, which received positive responses from the audience. As Devara approaches its release date, let's take a look at the star cast, runtime, plot, and all the other details about the film that you would want to know.

Cast and crew of Devara

Devara: Part 1 is touted to be an action thriller directed by Koratala Siva. The film will feature Jr NTR in dual roles—Devara and his son Vara. Saif Ali Khan will play the lead antagonist, Bhaira, opposite the RRR star. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam.

In addition to these actors, Devara will feature Meka Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Chaithra Rai, Abhimanyu Singh, and Kalaiyarasan. Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Kosaraju Harikrishna, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film boasts cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Plot of Devara

According to reports, the film is set against a coastal backdrop and follows the story of a fearless man named Devara who embarks on a mission to protect his people. However, he faces numerous challenges and ultimately passes his legacy to his son, Vara. The story of Devara will also focus on the rivalry between Devara and Bhaira, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, other details about Devara's plot are still under wraps.

Certification and runtime of Devara

According to Cinejosh, Devara has received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) following its censorship formalities. Apart from this, the runtime of the Jr NTR starrer is 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Music of Devara

Devara: Part 1 features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth Telugu project. The soundtrack includes several already released singles, such as the Fear Song, Chuttamalle, and the upbeat track Daavudi. Anirudh began working on the music in November 2022, collaborating with director Koratala Siva for the first time.

Release date and box office buzz of Devara

Jr NTR's Devara has created history with its record-breaking advance bookings in North America, crossing the $1 million mark even before the trailer's release. The film has amassed over $1.05 million (₹8.81 crore) in total advance bookings, with the US alone contributing $850,000 (₹7.13 crore) from nearly 26,000 tickets sold.

Meanwhile, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 27.

