Devara: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram shares EXCITING UPDATE about Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer’s first sneak peek

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is undoubtedly one of the most popular names in the Telugu film industry. The Bimbisara actor’s next film, titled Devil: The British Secret Agent, helmed by Abhishek Nami, is all set to hit the theaters on December 29th.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the makers of the film are keeping themselves busy with the film’s last minute promotions. In a recent media interaction for the promotion of Devil, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was questioned about his brother Jr. NTR’s highly anticipated upcoming film, Devara. The Amigos actor responded that close to 80% of the filming has been completed.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram hints Devara first glimpse release date

It was recently speculated that the first glimpse of Jr. NTR’s Devara will be released on January 8th, around Sankranti. However, there had been no official confirmation regarding this. In the latest update, according to the media house 123Telugu.com, Kalyan Ram revealed during his interaction with the media that the release date of Devara’s first glimpse will be announced once the makers are satisfied with the film’s VFX.

More about Devara

Devara is set to be a two part film, helmed by Koratala Siva. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Murali Sharma, and many more in prominent roles. It is understood that Jr, NTR will be essaying a character from the coastal regions of India.

The film has been bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music for the film. Ace cinematographer R Rathnavelu will crank the camera for the film while veteran editor A. Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the film’s editing. The first part of the film is scheduled to release on April 5th, 2024.

More about Devil

The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer is helmed by Abhishek Nama and written by Srikanth Vissa. The film features an ensemble cast including Samyuktha Menon, Elnaaz Norouzi, Mark Bennington and more in prominent roles.

Devansh Nama, Mohit Rawlyani and Abhishek Nama have bankrolled the film under the banner of Abhishek Pictures, while Harshvardhan Rameshwar has composed the music for the film. Sounder Rajan has been roped in as the film’s cinematographer, and Tammiraju takes care of the film’s editing.

