Devara New Promo: Jr NTR says Koratala Siva directorial co-starring Janhvi Kapoor is an emotional ride

Jr NTR is all set to win over audiences again after the humongous success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. This time, he has teamed up with Koratala Siva again for his upcoming venture, Devara. Not just that, the film boasts a star-studded cast, with the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Saif Ali Khan featuring in it.

There are only 250 days left before the release of Devara. Now that the release date of the film is fast approaching, the makers have shared a special video to build up the fans’ expectations for the project. For that, they chose to not just release a regular promo video but, on the other hand, chose to do something extra special. The video has a special surprise for Jr NTR fans.

In the video, the actor’s voice can be heard as he shares his experience working on the film. He shares the basic premise of the venture and goes in depth about his journey working in it. The actor even went on to refer to his experience working on the project as an emotional ride.

The official Twitter handle of the film Devara posted the video along with a caption that stressed that there are only 250 days left for the film to release. The shared tweet read, "250 days to witness fear unleash on the big screen Vastunna…. #Devara from 5th April 2024."

It was great to hear the actor be candid about his journey with the film. Even last time with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Jr NTR had gone all out and managed to create a spectacle. He would be trying to recreate the success he achieved with RRR in Devara as well. Hopefully, the actor will be successful in doing this. For the uninitiated, Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor, who will be making her debut in Telugu cinema with the project. The actress had expressed interest in working on a South Indian film project for a while now, and this has come true with Devara.

