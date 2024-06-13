Devara new release date: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor’s film with Siva Koratala preponed

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 is all set to arrive in theaters soon, as the makers announced an earlier date for the Koratala Siva directorial. In a new update shared by the makers, the film is now releasing in the big screens on September 27, 2024.

The film was initially supposed to arrive on October 10, 2024, marking the festival of Dusshera this year but surprising all fans, the film will be arriving on a much earlier date. The new release date will also benefit the business of the movie as it’ll be released on Gandhi Jayanthi weekend.

Check out the official release date for Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1

See fan reactions: