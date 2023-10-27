Devara Part 1: Jr NTR papped at Hyderabad airport flying off for next schedule; see PICS

Jr NTR, the icon of Telugu cinema and one of the leading men of the blockbuster film RRR, was recently photographed at Hyderabad airport as he was leaving for the next schedule of his film Devara Part 1. The cool look donned by Jr NTR is really the talk of the town.

Devara is the upcoming film of Jr NTR fresh off the success of the SS Rajamouli film. The film which is being developed into two-part features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles, the latter marking her Telugu debut.

Check out the papped photos of Jr NTR

Jr NTR struts across the airport with a red-tinted shade and a simple white t-shirt, making a god-like aura quite apt to the title of his next film.

The Telugu-language action-drama film which is written and directed by Koratala Siva has been in development since February 2023, initially delayed due to the post-production works of RRR. Moreover, the film features an additional cast which consists of actors like Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain.

The crew of the film Devara: Part 1 includes musical sensation Anirudh Ravichander who is composing for a Telugu film after the 2019 film Gang Leader starring Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan. The film which has cinematographer Rathnavelu, editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril will drop on the big screens on April 5th, 2024 across all major 5 languages.

Jr NTR’s Workfront

Besides the upcoming Koratala Siva movies which will be released in two parts, Jr NTR will also be part of Ayan Mukherjee-directed War 2 marking his Hindi debut with Hrithik Roshan as the lead. The film will be part of the YRF spy universe which already has actors like Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of Pathaan and Salman Khan as the ferocious Tiger as well.

Furthermore, it was announced that Jr NTR will also be collaborating with his friend and KGF director Prashanth Neel for a movie that is tentatively titled #NTRNEEL.

