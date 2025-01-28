Devara Part 2: Koratala Siva to follow Sukumar’s approach, revising Jr NTR starrer’s script based on fan expectations?

Jr NTR’s last release, Devara, made for a decent run at the box office. The Koratala Siva directorial was announced as a two-parter movie, and there has now been considerable buzz about the next part as well. Based on the latest reports, the filmmaker might have undertaken a massive revision for the script of Devara Part 2.

As per Times Now, who quoted a source close to the development of the upcoming film, Koratala Siva has allegedly taken keen note of the criticism from fans that they have made over Devara Part 1.

From the climax lacking in momentum to the abrupt ending of the movie, the director has gauged what the audiences have disliked and, as a result, has now corrected the script of the second installment accordingly.

The report has suggested that Koratala Siva is likely to have taken reference from fellow filmmaker Sukumar, who has precisely delivered what the audiences have actually wanted from the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 on the screens.

The source mentioned, “Since Koratala has enough time at his disposal, the focus has been on writing intense scenes and action sequences that’ll elevate the narrative. The director wanted the second installment to be bigger and more intense and surpass the first part.”

If rumors are to be trusted, the expected date of shooting for Devara Part 2 is likely to start by the end of 2025. Moreover, besides Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are also likely to reprise their roles once more in the second part of the film.

Coming back to the worldwide closing box office collections of Devara, the film emerged victorious and ended its theatrical run at a whopping Rs. 408 crores.

