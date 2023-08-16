Devara: Saif Ali Khan’s rustic look as Bhaira from the Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer looks menacing
Saif Ali Khan’s first look from Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Devara has been released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.
Key Highlight
-
Saif Ali Khan’s first look from Devara has been released
-
The poster was released on the occasion of the actor’s 53rd birthday.
Saif Ali Khan’s first look from Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Devara has been released. The poster was unveiled today, August 16, on the occasion of Saif’s birthday. The actor can be seen in a rustic avatar in the poster which certainly indicates that his character is certainly going to be an interesting one. The actor will be essaying the character of Bhaira.
ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda says Samantha stopped talking to him for a while; Here's why
About The Author
A post graduate in Mass Communication who loves watching and writing about films. No matter the language or the genre, a... Read more
Advertisement
Credits: ntr arts
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!