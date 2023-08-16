Devara: Saif Ali Khan’s rustic look as Bhaira from the Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer looks menacing

Saif Ali Khan’s first look from Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Devara has been released. The poster was unveiled today, August 16, on the occasion of Saif’s birthday. The actor can be seen in a rustic avatar in the poster which certainly indicates that his character is certainly going to be an interesting one. The actor will be essaying the character of Bhaira.

