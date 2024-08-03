Devara second single promo OUT: Melodious glimpse from love track promises crackling chemistry between Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor

The makers of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara present a glimpse of their soon-to-release single. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on Aug 03, 2024  |  05:57 PM IST |  328
Devara single promo OUT: Jr NTR & Janhvi Kapoor share insane chemistry in romantic track
Devara single promo OUT: Jr NTR & Janhvi Kapoor share insane chemistry in romantic track (PC: Devara, X)

Jr NTR is all set to bring forth his much-awaited movie Devara to the big screens on September 27, 2024. Now, the makers of the film have dropped a special promo for the movie’s second single.

The single which is touted to be a romantic track is slated to release on August 5 featuring chemistry-filled performances by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Check out the promo of Devara’s second single ft. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor


Credits: Instagram (Janhvi Kapoor)
