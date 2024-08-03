Devara second single promo OUT: Melodious glimpse from love track promises crackling chemistry between Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor
The makers of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara present a glimpse of their soon-to-release single. Check it out!
Jr NTR is all set to bring forth his much-awaited movie Devara to the big screens on September 27, 2024. Now, the makers of the film have dropped a special promo for the movie’s second single.
The single which is touted to be a romantic track is slated to release on August 5 featuring chemistry-filled performances by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.
Check out the promo of Devara’s second single ft. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor