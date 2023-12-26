Devara Teaser First Reaction: Anirudh Ravichander praises Jr. NTR, Koratala Siva’s upcoming action-drama
Anirudh Ravichander took to his social media to praise the teaser of Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Devara.
Jr. NTR’s upcoming film Devara is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, helmed by Koratala Siva, features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, as well as Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in crucial roles.
Recently, there have been several rumors about the film’s teaser being around the corner. In fact, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram revealed in a recent media interaction that the release date of the film’s first glimpse will be announced as soon as the makers are satisfied with its VFX. In the latest update, Anirudh Ravichander, who is composing the music for Devara, has taken to his X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction to the upcoming teaser. The ace music director just communicated with emoticons and added that he was excited for the teaser. He also praised Jr. NTR and the director.
Check out Anirudh’s post below:
This is not the first time Anirudh Ravichander has given a similar response to a film’s teaser or trailer. Previously, the music composer has reacted in a similar manner to Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, Atlee’s latest film with Shah Rukh Khan Jawan, as well as Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Leo.
More about Devara
Devara is a two-part film set in the coastal regions of India. Jr. NTR will be portraying the character from the coastal regions. The movie is produced by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts. The cinematography for the film will be handled by R Rathnavelu, while the editing will be taken care of by veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad. The first part of the movie is scheduled to be released on April 5th, 2024.
On the workfront
After Devara, the RRR actor is set to play the antagonist in Ayan Mukherji’s upcoming film, War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The film also features Kiara Advani as the female lead and is set to release in 2025.
As for Anirudh, he has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him in 2024, starting with Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and S Shankar, VidaaMuyarchi with Ajith Kumar and Magizh Thirumeni, Rajinikanth’s film with TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan, as well as the Petta actor’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj tentatively titled Thalaivar171. Anirudh Ravichander has also been roped in as the music director for Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film titled Love Insurance Corporation.
