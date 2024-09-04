Devara third single Daavudi OUT: Jr NTR goes old school, shows off killer dance moves with scintillating Janhvi Kapoor; WATCH
The makers of Devara unveil a peppy dance track called Daavudi ft fiery steps by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Check it out!
Jr NTR is all geared up to release his much-awaited movie Devara on September 27, 2024. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled a peppy dance track from the film called Daavudi.
The toe-tapping song composed by Anirudh Ravichander features some old-school dance moves by Jr NTR while Janhvi Kapoor follows suit in his steps.
Check out the song Daavudi from Jr NTR’s Devara here: