Devara third single Daavudi OUT: Jr NTR goes old school, shows off killer dance moves with scintillating Janhvi Kapoor; WATCH

Jr NTR is all geared up to release his much-awaited movie Devara on September 27, 2024. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled a peppy dance track from the film called Daavudi.

The toe-tapping song composed by Anirudh Ravichander features some old-school dance moves by Jr NTR while Janhvi Kapoor follows suit in his steps.

Check out the song Daavudi from Jr NTR’s Devara here: