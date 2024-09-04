Devara third single Daavudi OUT: Jr NTR goes old school, shows off killer dance moves with scintillating Janhvi Kapoor; WATCH

The makers of Devara unveil a peppy dance track called Daavudi ft fiery steps by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on Sep 04, 2024  |  05:26 PM IST |  328
Devara 3rd single Daavudi OUT: Jr NTR & Janhvi Kapoor are levitating in fiery dance track
Devara 3rd single Daavudi OUT: Jr NTR & Janhvi Kapoor are levitating in fiery dance track (PC: Devara, X)

Jr NTR is all geared up to release his much-awaited movie Devara on September 27, 2024. Now, the makers of the film have unveiled a peppy dance track from the film called Daavudi.

The toe-tapping song composed by Anirudh Ravichander features some old-school dance moves by Jr NTR while Janhvi Kapoor follows suit in his steps.

Check out the song Daavudi from Jr NTR’s Devara here:


Credits: YouTube (T-Series)
