Devaraaya First Look: Kichcha Sudeepa looks fierce and majestic as Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara

Kichcha Sudeepa is celebrating his 53rd film on September 2, 2026, and as part of the celebrations, the actor has announced his next film, Devaraaya. Taking to social media, the makers have unveiled the first-look poster along with a title announcement promo.

Devaraaya First Look

Taking to social media, the makers wrote, “An EMPIRE that shaped history. A KING who defined an era. A LEGEND who lives beyond time.” Along with a fierce and majestic poster featuring the actor, the makers have also unveiled a title promo, offering a glimpse into the period venture and announcing it will release in December 2027.

Here’s the post and promo:

TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad produce the upcoming film under the banners of People Media Factory and Supriyanvi Picture Studio. With the music composed by Gowra Hari K, the teaser also features a fiery background score.

While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, the visuals point towards a story rooted in power, royalty, and legacy. The reveal offers a glimpse of Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara Empire, who ruled from 1509 to 1529 and was the third ruler of the Tuluva dynasty.

With the title announced, more details about the film's cast and crew are yet to be officially revealed.

Kichcha Sudeepa’s work front

Kichcha Sudeepa was last seen in a lead role in the movie Mark. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the action thriller featured Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Vikranth, Roshni Prakash, Guru Somasundaram, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. The film was released in 2025, marking Sudeepa’s second collaboration with Vijay following their 2024 film Max. Later, he also made a cameo appearance in Dhruva Sarja’s KD: The Devil.

Looking ahead, the actor has the sci-fi actioner Billa Ranga Baasha in his lineup, which is touted to be set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2209 AD. While the movie has been in the making for quite some time, the makers unveiled a new poster on the actor’s birthday.

Moreover, Sudeepa will soon return as the host of the TV show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 , which is set to premiere on September 6, 2026.

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