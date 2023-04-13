Devi Sri Prasad and Shriya dazzle Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards second edition with their performance

It’s time for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, one of the country’s most popular entertainment shows. Started last year, which happens to be the first on-ground independent event of entertainment and lifestyle, it is meant as a platform to honour Indian achievers across the fields of film & television, business, sports, fashion, and politics among other sectors.Pinkvilla's Instagram page released a new video that features a peppy dance number featuring famed music composer Devi Sri Prasad and actress Shriya Saran on stage. The short video has DSP crooning his song "O Pari” with Shriya dancing to the beats of the song.

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards second edition

In the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards which features a bunch of celebrities was indeed a star-studded night and several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda among others.The first season of the show generated a record 1 billion viewership and the second edition is expected to be grander and more popular. The show does not restrict its audience to film and TV personnel, but achievers from all walks of life like fashion, sports, and the culinary world. Ananya Panday won the Most Glamorous Icon Award this season.

Upcoming Projects



The second edition is being sponsored mainly by Ajio Life, LG India, Kalyan Jewelers among others. Some of the winners of this edition of the event are Karthik Aryan for Super Stylish Entertainer Of The Year, Style Icon Of The Year award went to Kiara Advani, Style Icon Of The Year - Reader's Choice is Janhvi Kapoor among other winners like Vaani Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and Rohit Shetty. The viewership for the program has been on the rise like the previous edition.

ALSO READ: What makes Kiara Advani the Super Stylish Actor at Pinkvilla Style Icons?